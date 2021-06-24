Covid-19: Taiwan extends level-3 alert to July 12
Taiwan is struggling to contain its worst Covid outbreak amid a lack of vaccines and strained medical resources.
Taiwan will extend its level-3 Covid-19 alert by another two more weeks until July 12 in response to the continued risk posed by the local transmission of cases, health authorities announced.
The level-3 alert, the second-highest in Taiwan's four-tier Covid-19 alert scale, was first imposed in Taipei and New Taipei on May 15, reports Xinhua news agency.
It was implemented across Taiwan on May 19 and initially scheduled to end on May 28, but was subsequently extended twice through June 14 and then June 28.
In the last 24 hours, Taiwan reported 104 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 24 deaths.
The overall infection tally has thus increased to 14,260, including 13,041 locally transmitted cases.
A total of 599 deaths have been reported till date.
