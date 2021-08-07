Covid-19: Sydney posts fresh virus record as Melbourne races to trace outbreak
Health Minister Brad Hazzard expresses frustration as people ignore lockdown restrictions.
Australia's state of New South Wales reported another record day of Covid-19 cases Saturday, as authorities in the country's second city of Melbourne rushed to trace the source of its outbreaks.
Australia's three largest cities were in lockdown on Saturday, as New South Wales recorded 319 community cases of the virus and five more deaths -- a third straight day of record case numbers.
With the virus continuing to spread through Sydney's sprawling suburbs, despite the city heading into its seventh week of lockdown, state Health Minister Brad Hazzard expressed frustration that people appeared to be ignoring restrictions and urged residents to stay at home.
"That is the biggest thing you can do for all of us and for yourself, to make sure that we beat this Delta virus that is wreaking havoc across the world," Hazzard told media.
He also announced that the city of Armidale, about six hours' drive northwest of Sydney, would join around 60 percent of Australia's 25 million residents already under stay-at-home orders.
Contact tracers in Melbourne's state of Victoria, which on Thursday returned to lockdown for the sixth time since the pandemic began, were still working to track down the source of its outbreaks.
"This is very, very significant to see this many cases ... we don't know where those two outbreaks started," state premier Daniel Andrews said, announcing 29 new cases of the virus.
And as the city of Brisbane is set to end its lockdown on Sunday, health officials urged people not to become complacent ahead of the loosening of restrictions.
A lack of supply and pockets of vaccine hesitancy has throttled efforts to immunise Australians, with just over 20 percent of the population fully vaccinated.
The nation managed to avoid the worst of the pandemic for the past 18 months, but the effectiveness of its "Covid zero" policy had been called into question as lockdowns struggle to stamp out the highly-infection Delta variant.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Sydney posts fresh virus record
Health Minister Brad Hazzard expresses frustration as people ignore... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: 30 infected with Delta variant in...
Patients have the strain that led to the brutal second wave of the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Stranded expats fly back on Day 2
Over 28 flights from India brought stranded expats into Dubai and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: JPMorgan mandates masks for employees...
JPMorgan has brought back employees in the United States to the... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Expect cloudy weather, slight chance of rain
Videos show that similar rainfall patterns on Friday had caused wadis ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Sydney posts fresh virus record
Health Minister Brad Hazzard expresses frustration as people ignore... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics: American track star clinches record...
The 35-year-old has become the most decorated woman in her sport's... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: 30 infected with Delta variant in...
Patients have the strain that led to the brutal second wave of the... READ MORE
News
Why UAE residents are buying more used cars
6 August 2021
News
UAE: Etihad to resume flights to London from August 8