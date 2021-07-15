Covid-19: Sterilisation back in Abu Dhabi; stay home between midnight and 5am
Sterilisation to take place daily from midnight until 5 am from July 19, movement of traffic and public restricted .
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has announced the launch of the National Sterilisation Programme starting Monday, July 19, as part of the efforts to protect public health and prevent the spread of Covid-19.
The sterilisation drive will take place daily between midnight and 5 am. During these hours, the movement of traffic and the public will be restricted and there will be no transportation services.
ALSO READ
>> Abu Dhabi announces new capacity for malls, cinemas, other public spaces
>> New entry requirements announced in Abu Dhabi
Residents must stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary to go out, or to get essential supplies, such as food and medicine.
To apply for a movement permit in Abu Dhabi, visit www.adpolice.gov.ae
Read more:https://t.co/7cgH8oH2q7— (@admediaoffice) July 15, 2021
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Philippines detects first local...
11 out 16 Delta variant cases locally acquired, the health ministry... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Canada may allow fully vaccinated...
Trudeau says Canada could start allowing fully vaccinated Americans... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Half of hospitalised patients in UK...
These complications are different to what is called 'long Covid'... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sterilisation back in Abu Dhabi; stay home...
Sterilisation to take place daily from midnight until 5 am from July... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi imposes new rules on entry, movement,...
Applicable from Monday, July 19, the new rules will help prevent the... READ MORE
-
News
All the updated Covid-19 rules in Dubai amid Eid...
Several rules are in effect amid a spike in cases in the UAE. READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Adha break: Dubai Police to deploy 120...
The extra teams are meant to ensure that everything runs smoothly... READ MORE
-
News
Covid-19: Emirates updates rules for Dubai...
The airline cleared up the regulations for those travelling, from, to ... READ MORE
News
UAE: Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik get Golden Visas
15 July 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE stays on UK’s red list