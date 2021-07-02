Covid-19: Sri Lanka travel restrictions for UAE, GCC countries lifted
Customers travelling from GCC may enter Sri Lanka if they meet below conditions.
Restrictions for travel to Sri Lanka from the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) states have been removed effective immediately, Dubai-based carrier Emirates announced on July 1.
Customers travelling from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait, may enter Sri Lanka if they meet below conditions :
- All arriving customers must have a negative PCR test obtained within 72 hours prior to departure.
- Antigen test CANNOT be accepted as a predeparture test for boarding.
- PCR test must be presented from a hospital/laboratory approved by the respective Government and Sri Lanka’s foreign mission from where the passenger is originating in the above 6 countries
- The PCR test report must contain a QR Code/Bar Code that will ensure authenticity of the report
- Customers are permitted to arrive only for hotel quarantine or through the Sri Lanka Tourism BioBubble route
The update comes after Emirates' Tuesday announcement that said travellers wishing to fly to Colombo, Sri Lanka, from the GCC countries will not be accepted for travel starting Wednesday, June 30.
