- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19: Spouse of staff has tested negative, clarifies Indian high commission in Pakistan
The IHC has clarified that the staff's spouse has tested negative.
Pakistan has asked 12 officials of the Indian High Commission (IHC) to quarantine, along with their family members and drivers, after one of them reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus since their arrival from India last week, the Foreign Office said.
A group of 12 officials and their family members crossed over to Pakistan through the Wagah Border on Saturday (May 22), Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said on Sunday.
All 12 passengers carried negative Polymerase Chain Reaction Covid-19 reports but they were re-tested in line with the laid down safety protocols in Pakistan.
"The wife of an official tested positive on a rapid antigen test conducted by Pakistani health officials," the spokesperson said.
However, the mission took to Twitter on Monday to clarify that the spouse of an official had tested negative after two tests.
In response to media reports that spouse of an official of the Indian High Commission tested + for Covid on RAT, it is clarified that said individual has tested NEGATIVE for Covid on RT-PCR, conducted on arrival in Islamabad. RT-PCR in Lahore, as per reports, was also NEGATIVE.— India in Pakistan (@IndiainPakistan) May 24, 2021
Pakistan's top body to monitor the pandemic, National Command and Control Centre (NCOC), reviewed the case and advised all 12 officials, their family members and drivers to undergo the mandatory quarantine.
"The Indian High Commission has been advised to strictly follow the guidelines provided by the NCOC," the official said.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,512 cases, 1,481 recoveries, 3...
The new cases were detected through 178,528 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Spouse of staff has tested negative,...
The IHC has clarified that the staff's spouse has tested negative. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Indian couple tie the knot on plane with over 100 ...
The pair flew from their home state of Tamil Nadu, which has imposed... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Bihar lockdown extended until June 1
All shops selling vegetables, fruits, eggs, and meat will remain open. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,512 cases, 1,481 recoveries, 3...
The new cases were detected through 178,528 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Expat family spends Dh277,000 to charter jet to...
Earlier this month, an Indian family coughed up more than Dh200,000... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Indian couple tie the knot on plane with over 100 ...
The pair flew from their home state of Tamil Nadu, which has imposed... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Man awarded Dh1.6m for work injury that led...
The company and the engineer in charge of managing the site were... READ MORE
News
UAQ royal Sheikha Shamsa bint Majed passes away