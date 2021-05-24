Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Spouse of staff has tested negative, clarifies Indian high commission in Pakistan

PTI/Islamabad
Filed on May 24, 2021

The IHC has clarified that the staff's spouse has tested negative.


Pakistan has asked 12 officials of the Indian High Commission (IHC) to quarantine, along with their family members and drivers, after one of them reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus since their arrival from India last week, the Foreign Office said.

A group of 12 officials and their family members crossed over to Pakistan through the Wagah Border on Saturday (May 22), Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said on Sunday.

All 12 passengers carried negative Polymerase Chain Reaction Covid-19 reports but they were re-tested in line with the laid down safety protocols in Pakistan.

"The wife of an official tested positive on a rapid antigen test conducted by Pakistani health officials," the spokesperson said.

However, the mission took to Twitter on Monday to clarify that the spouse of an official had tested negative after two tests.

Pakistan's top body to monitor the pandemic, National Command and Control Centre (NCOC), reviewed the case and advised all 12 officials, their family members and drivers to undergo the mandatory quarantine.

"The Indian High Commission has been advised to strictly follow the guidelines provided by the NCOC," the official said.




