Covid-19: Spain to let travellers from UK and Japan in without a PCR test from May 24

Reuters/Madrid
Filed on May 21, 2021 | Last updated on May 21, 2021 at 01.38 pm
Photo: Reuters

UK restrictions still require travellers returning to Britain from Spain to isolate upon arrival.


Spain will allow travellers from Britain and Japan into the country without a negative PCR test for Covid-19 from May 24, according to an order published in the state gazette on Friday.

UK restrictions still require travellers returning to Britain from Spain to isolate upon arrival.




