Covid-19: Spain to let travellers from UK and Japan in without a PCR test from May 24
UK restrictions still require travellers returning to Britain from Spain to isolate upon arrival.
Spain will allow travellers from Britain and Japan into the country without a negative PCR test for Covid-19 from May 24, according to an order published in the state gazette on Friday.
