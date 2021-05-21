Filed on May 21, 2021 | Last updated on May 21, 2021 at 01.38 pm

Covid-19: Spain to let travellers from UK and Japan in without a PCR test from May 24

UK restrictions still require travellers returning to Britain from Spain to isolate upon arrival.

Spain will allow travellers from Britain and Japan into the country without a negative PCR test for Covid-19 from May 24, according to an order published in the state gazette on Friday.

UK restrictions still require travellers returning to Britain from Spain to isolate upon arrival.