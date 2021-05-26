- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19: South Koreans no longer need masks outdoors if vaccinated
People given at least one dose also will be allowed to gather in larger numbers starting June.
South Korea on Wednesday said masks will no longer be required outdoors from July for those vaccinated with at least one Covid-19 shot.
The move is a bid to encourage older residents to get vaccinated as South Korea aims to immunise at least 70 per cent of its 52 million people by September, from just 7 per cent now.
People given at least one dose also will be allowed to gather in larger numbers starting June, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum told a coronavirus response meeting on Wednesday.
He said all quarantine measures would be adjusted once more than 70 per cent of residents had received their first dose.
South Korea will begin vaccinating the general public aged between 65 and 74 from Thursday in over 12,000 clinics.
South Korea reported 707 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 137,682 infections, with 1,940 deaths.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
South Koreans no longer need masks outdoors if...
People given at least one dose also will be allowed to gather in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flydubai asks all staff on unpaid leave to resume ...
The airline had worked with banks to provide loan relief or deferment ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: India posts lowest rise in daily cases...
The country's overall case load now stands at 26.95 million. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
PakVac: Pakistan makes single-dose Covid-19...
The first batch of the vaccine will be available at the end of May. READ MORE
-
MENA
Sheikh Abdullah, Antony Blinken discuss Middle...
The two top diplomats highlighted the solid strategic relations... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
1.1 million evacuated before cyclone hits India's ...
At least 20 districts in West Bengal state were expected to feel the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
South Koreans no longer need masks outdoors if...
People given at least one dose also will be allowed to gather in... READ MORE
-
News
World’s most beautiful race coming to UAE
The invitation-only event is open to 100 owners of landmark... READ MORE