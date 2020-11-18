Covid-19: South Australia announces six-day 'circuit-breaker' lockdown
Schools, restaurants and factories were told to close while stay-at-home orders were issued for residents.
The state of South Australia on Wednesday announced a six-day “circuit-breaker” lockdown from midnight, as authorities raced to contain a sudden coronavirus cluster in the city of Adelaide.
Schools, restaurants and factories were told to close while stay-at-home orders were issued for residents across the state, after a cluster of 22 cases began in a hotel used to quarantine travellers from overseas.
“We are going hard and we are going early. Time is of the essence and we must act swiftly and decisively. We cannot wait to see how bad this becomes,” state premier Steven Marshall said.
