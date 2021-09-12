Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: South Africa’s president loosens curbs, shortens curfew

Reuters/Johannesburg
Filed on September 12, 2021
Reuters

The country would move down one level in a five-tier system of restrictions.

South Africa will ease Covid-19 restrictions, including shortening a nationwide curfew and extending the hours of alcohol sales, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a televised address on Sunday.

Ramaphosa announced the country would move down one level in a five-tier system of restrictions, where five is the highest, to an ‘adjusted level 2’ as a severe third wave of infections driven by the Delta variant tails off.




