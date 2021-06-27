Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: South Africa tightens restrictions to fight Delta variant

Agencies/Johannesburg
Filed on June 27, 2021
Health workers arrive with a patient at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital's Covid-19 facility in Johannesburg. — AP

Additional restrictions include ban on gatherings, sale of alcohol for 14 days


South Africa will tighten Covid-19 restrictions for 14 days as current containment measures are not sufficient to prevent a rise in infections, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday.

“Additional restrictions are necessary, ... We will put these additional restrictions in place for the next 14 days,” Ramaphosa said in an address to the nation.

Under the measures announced, all gatherings will be prohibited, there will be a curfew from 9pm to 4am and the sale of alcohol will be banned.

“All gatherings — whether indoors or outdoors — are prohibited,” Ramaphosa announced. He added that schools will start closing from June 30.




