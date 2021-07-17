Covid-19: Sotrovimab proves 100% successful in preventing deaths

The medicine helped recovery of 97 per cent of recipients within 14 days

Sotrovimab, the new Covid-19 treatment medicine, is 100 per cent successful in preventing deaths and led to a recovery rate of 97 per cent among patients, according to the local health authorities in Abu Dhabi.

Releasing the second results on the effectiveness of the medicine in treating mild to moderate cases among high risk-patients, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, in collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and the Dubai Health Authority, revealed that between June 30 and July 13, as many as 6,175 patients received Sotrovimab, leading to 97 per cent of recipients fully recovering within 14 days and 100 per cent prevention of death.

Also, the medication helped in preventing 99 per cent admission to the intensive care unit.

Medical experts underlined that Sotrovimab is safe and effective, especially when Covid-19 infection is detected early. “Sotrovimab is an anti-viral medicine, which reduces the death rate by 85 per cent. It doesn’t need any modification for different age groups among adults nor for pregnant women, children above the age of 12 years, vulnerable groups or people with chronic diseases. It is administered through an intravenous drip in 30 to 40 minutes,” said Dr Khawthar Al Ameri, manager, Covid-19 Prime Assessment Center, Al Mafraq.

Among the patients who received the medication, about 52 per cent were aged 50 or above and almost all recipients had multiple comorbidities including obesity, cancer, kidney, lung and cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and hypertension.

Dr Shereen Al Zaabi, manager, Covid-19 Prime Assessment Center, Adnec, added the new treatment is available at all the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) centres, hospitals and Covid-19 prime assessment centres.

“It is not obtainable from pharmacies as it requires certain protocols and standards to evaluate cases before we can decide whether to administer Sotrovimab. And early detection of Covid-19 helps to make this medicine more effective.”

The UAE is the first country in the world to receive the anti-viral treatment in mid-June following an agreement between the DoH, Rafed, GlaxoSmithKline and Etihad Cargo. The medication was received in Abu Dhabi last month.