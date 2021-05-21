- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19: Six countries that offer freebies, cash to vaccinated residents
Incentives include increased access to public services, free eggs and even lottery tickets.
Several countries, including the UAE, have taken to offering freebies and even cash to residents who take the jab.
In the wake of Covid vaccine roll-outs around the world, some nations have come up with unique incentives for their residents to get the jab. Apart from increased access to public services, those who decide to get vaccinated can enjoy freebies ranging from eggs to lottery tickets. Below is a list of what some countries are offering:
>> UAE
Aside from rolling out the vaccine for free, businesses have offered discounts on driving courses, hotel bookings, restaurants and more. Free coffee, gym access and free or discounted taxi rides to and from vaccination centres have also been offered. Read more about it here.
>> China
Apart from sustained messaging strategies, local governments in China have relied on freebies to convince people to get vaccinated. According to CTV News, these include reward points or coupons at shopping malls, free entry to temples and even free eggs for vaccinated residents over 60.
>> USA
According to AARP local businesses have offered free doughnuts and burgers. Employers have also compensated employees using gift cards and paid time off to get vaccinated. State governments have begun holding lotteries, with vaccinated residents standing the chance to win $1 million (Dh3.67 million) in Ohio in New York and $5 million (Dh18.3 million).
>> India
Goldsmiths in Rajkot, Gujarat banded together to give women who got vaccinated free gold nose pins, offering men a free hand blender, according to the Hindustan Times. Indian businesses have handed out biryani, sweets, discounts and more as well. According to Times of India North, East and South Delhi municipal corporations have also provided a 5 per cent tax rebate for those who had the shot.
>> Romania
According to the BBC the legendary home of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Bran Castle offered visitors Pfizer shots with their ticket. Medics with fang stickers administered the jab, which also gave tourists free access to the castle’s notorious torture chambers.
>> Serbia
Serbia announced that it would offer 3,000 dinars (Dh114) to all residents who received the vaccine by May 31. According to France24, President Aleksander Vucic said the country did so to “reward people who showed responsibility.”
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Six countries that offer freebies, cash ...
Incentives include increased access to public services, free eggs and ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Punjab on alert for exploitation of kids...
Authorities fear children might be pushed into illegal activities READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India reports 2,59,591 new cases; tally ...
India registers over 4,000 single-day deaths again. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India seeks to boost vaccine...
A report suggested that US manufacturers were keen that India opt for ... READ MORE
-
MENA
World leaders welcome ceasefire between Israel,...
The world reacted to an Israeli-Hamas truce ending some of the worst... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Top spots to visit that aren't malls or...
Bedouin storytelling and visit to UAE’s largest unfenced nature ... READ MORE
-
MENA
Overseas pilgrims to be allowed to perform Haj...
Authorities announced that the pilgrimage in 2021 will be held with... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Tarun Tejpal acquitted in sexual...
Former editor-in-chief of Tehelka was accused of forcing himself on... READ MORE