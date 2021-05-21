Covid-19: Six countries that offer freebies, cash to vaccinated residents

Incentives include increased access to public services, free eggs and even lottery tickets.

Several countries, including the UAE, have taken to offering freebies and even cash to residents who take the jab.

In the wake of Covid vaccine roll-outs around the world, some nations have come up with unique incentives for their residents to get the jab. Apart from increased access to public services, those who decide to get vaccinated can enjoy freebies ranging from eggs to lottery tickets. Below is a list of what some countries are offering:

>> UAE

Aside from rolling out the vaccine for free, businesses have offered discounts on driving courses, hotel bookings, restaurants and more. Free coffee, gym access and free or discounted taxi rides to and from vaccination centres have also been offered. Read more about it here.

>> China

Apart from sustained messaging strategies, local governments in China have relied on freebies to convince people to get vaccinated. According to CTV News, these include reward points or coupons at shopping malls, free entry to temples and even free eggs for vaccinated residents over 60.

>> USA

According to AARP local businesses have offered free doughnuts and burgers. Employers have also compensated employees using gift cards and paid time off to get vaccinated. State governments have begun holding lotteries, with vaccinated residents standing the chance to win $1 million (Dh3.67 million) in Ohio in New York and $5 million (Dh18.3 million).

>> India

Goldsmiths in Rajkot, Gujarat banded together to give women who got vaccinated free gold nose pins, offering men a free hand blender, according to the Hindustan Times. Indian businesses have handed out biryani, sweets, discounts and more as well. According to Times of India North, East and South Delhi municipal corporations have also provided a 5 per cent tax rebate for those who had the shot.

>> Romania

According to the BBC the legendary home of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Bran Castle offered visitors Pfizer shots with their ticket. Medics with fang stickers administered the jab, which also gave tourists free access to the castle’s notorious torture chambers.

>> Serbia

Serbia announced that it would offer 3,000 dinars (Dh114) to all residents who received the vaccine by May 31. According to France24, President Aleksander Vucic said the country did so to “reward people who showed responsibility.”