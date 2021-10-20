Covid-19: Singapore welcomes more travellers under quarantine-free programme
Passengers arrived on Wednesday under the so-called vaccinated travel lanes
Singapore welcomed on Wednesday the first travellers under an expanded quarantine-free programme, marking a big step towards the aviation hub restoring its international links, despite a sharp rise in its COVID-19 cases.
Singapore Airlines flights from Amsterdam and London arrived on Wednesday under the so-called vaccinated travel lanes (VTL).
“Yeah, that’s (a) perfect visit. It’s really convenient,” said Singapore resident Andrea Mullens, who returned from the Netherlands with her daughter, who will return to school in Singapore.
“It’s a good thing happening. I think travel in general is a bit challenging at the moment.”
Husband Harald said he would return to the Netherlands next week on business.
“I do appreciate that family can travel again,” he said.
From this week, the lanes will be extended to vaccinated arrivals from Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Britain and the United States, who can enter Singapore without quarantine if they pass COVID-19 tests.
Singapore earlier opened the lane to arrivals from Germany and Brunei and will include South Korea from mid-November.
While Singapore is opening further, a recent rise in cases has prompted tighter measures locally, including limiting social gatherings to two people and only allowing vaccinated people to enter malls.
Mask-wearing is also mandatory, with some violators fined or even jailed for breaching COVID-19 regulations.
On Monday, the United States advised citizens against travel to Singapore, raising its alert for the city-state to its highest risk level.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE travel: Etihad announces 3 new quarantine-free destinations, fare starts from Dh995
>> Covid-19: Quarantine-free travel from UAE to UK begins
Singapore saw a record 3,994 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, having recorded more than 3,000 daily infections in recent days. Most are asymptomatic or mild, with over 80% of the 5.45 million population vaccinated.
Singapore had, until recently, kept the virus largely under control through border closures and strict contact-tracing and quarantining.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Singapore welcomes more travellers...
Passengers arrived on Wednesday under the so-called vaccinated travel ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Israel reports subvariant of Delta...
An 11-year-old boy arriving from Europe was the carrier READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Canada mandates vaccine for those...
New requirements apply to parliamentarians, staff, others, from... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Covid-19 protocols for private jets revised
All passengers must present a copy of their approved vaccination... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
UAE: New tool to boost Covid safety at Expo 2020...
Model will predict impact on healthcare sector, generate real-time... READ MORE
-
News
Prophet's birthday: Free parking announced in Abu ...
Public bus services timings in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain City and Al Dhafra... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Israel reports subvariant of Delta...
An 11-year-old boy arriving from Europe was the carrier READ MORE
-
MENA
Afghan delegation leaves for Moscow meeting
Official recognition of Taliban not under discussion, says Russian... READ MORE
News
Gitex 2021: Your face will replace your Emirates ID card soon
19 October 2021
News
UAE ranked fourth best place to live and work, says global study
19 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end