Covid-19: Singapore to allow business travel arrivals from all countries
There are strict conditions, however, for those wishing to visit the city-state, which has escaped the coronavirus relatively lightly.
Singapore will allow business travellers and visiting officials from all countries to enter from next month, authorities said on Tuesday, as the financial hub seeks to recover from a coronavirus-induced downturn.
Under the new arrangements, a limited number of travellers can apply for stays of up to 14 days from mid-January, the trade ministry said.
Singapore already had arrangements allowing in selected visitors from countries including China and South Korea, but the new scheme marks a significant easing of travel curbs.
There are strict conditions, however, for those wishing to visit the city-state, which has escaped the coronavirus relatively lightly.
Travellers must undergo virus tests before leaving their home country, on arrival in Singapore and regularly during their stay, and must reside and conduct meetings at locations selected by the government.
Arrangements are being made for visitors to hold meetings with their guests in specially designed meeting rooms outfitted with air-tight glass panels to reduce the risk of transmission, the ministry said in a statement.
The announcement came a day after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong warned the city-state had no choice but to ease restrictions or risk losing its status as a global hub.
“Trade and travel are our lifeblood,” he said.
“The longer our own borders stay closed to travellers, the greater the risk of us permanently losing out as an international hub, consequently hurting our livelihoods,” he said.
Singapore’s economy has been plunged into recession by the pandemic, with international visitor arrivals falling to a mere 13,400 in October from 1.7 million in January, according to official data.
The city-state has reported some 58,000 infections and 29 deaths.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Singapore to allow business travel...
There are strict conditions, however, for those wishing to visit the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Saudi Arabia starts registering people for Covid...
Saudi is among the countries in the region that have been successful... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Why Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla is not taking the...
He and other Pfizer executives will not ‘cut the line’ as ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Teachers should receive vaccine priority: Unicef
"Vaccinating teachers is a critical step towards putting it back on... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lands in Egypt, meets...
Both leaders discussed issues of peace and stability in the region. READ MORE
-
Business
Bitcoin above $20,000 for first time
Bitcoin reached a record-high $20,398.50 before pulling back to $20,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flu cases in UAE down thanks to Covid safety...
The incidence of several common seasonal diseases is unusually low... READ MORE
-
News
How Emirates passengers can get free Dubai hotel...
Visitors will also enjoy additional baggage allowance. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine in UAE: Dubai businessman gets the jab
15 December 2020
News
Visit UAE destinations, share pics, win Dh25,000 every week
15 December 2020
News
800 Dubai mosques to host prayers for rain on Friday
15 December 2020
News
Dubai Police help 6-year-old beat fear of cops in uniform
15 December 2020
In The City
Video: Wonder Woman powers special Burj Khalifa show in Dubai