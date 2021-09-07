Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: Singapore reports highest number of cases in more than 1 year

Reuters/Singapore
Filed on September 7, 2021
Reuters

Singapore has fully vaccinated more than 80 per cent of its 5.7 million population against the coronavirus as of Monday.


Singapore’s health ministry recorded 328 new domestic coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest daily number of new infections in more than a year.

The city-state has been reporting more than 100 domestic cases daily over the past two weeks in a rise that has come as the country removes most restrictions as part of its phased reopening.

Finance minister and co-chair of the country’s coronavirus task force, Lawrence Wong, told local media in a briefing on Monday that Singapore may reimpose COVID-19 curbs if the number of severe cases rises sharply.

The number announced on Tuesday was the most since the record 904 seen in early August 2020.

Singapore has fully vaccinated more than 80 per cent of its 5.7 million population against the coronavirus as of Monday, one of the highest rates in the world.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210801&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210809963&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 