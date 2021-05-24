- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19: Singapore provisionally approves 60-second breath test
The test achieved more than 90% accuracy in a Singapore-based pilot clinical trial
Singapore authorities have provisionally approved a COVID-19 breathalyser test that aims to show whether someone is infected with the coronavirus in under a minute, according to the local startup that developed the product.
Breathonix, a spin-off company from the National University of Singapore (NUS), said it is now working with the health ministry to run a deployment trial of the technology at one of the city-state's border points with Malaysia.
The breath analysis will be carried out alongside the current compulsory Covid-19 antigen rapid test.
The breath test achieved more than 90 per cent accuracy in a Singapore-based pilot clinical trial, the company said last year.
The Health Sciences Authority's website confirmed the approval, which the company said was the first such system to secure provisional authorisation in Singapore.
Dubai trials breath test for Covid-19
The system uses disposable mouthpieces and is designed to ensure there is no cross-contamination. After blowing into the device, the technology assesses the chemical compounds of the breath to determine whether or not a person is infected.
Any individual screened as positive will need to undergo a confirmatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Covid-19 swab test, the company said.
Breathonix said it is in discussion with several local and overseas organisations to use the system, citing strong commercial interest. Other countries, including Indonesia and the Netherlands, have rolled out similar breath tests.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Singapore provisionally approves 60-...
The test achieved more than 90% accuracy in a Singapore-based pilot... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Australia's Victoria state investigates ...
Australia avoided high case numbers by closing its international... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Bahrain suspends entry from 'Red List'...
10-day quarantine for vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Vaccination site for Chinese nationals launched...
Chinese nationals temporarily visiting the UAE can visit the official ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE job scam: 90 stranded nurses given jobs
41 health care workers have joined VPS Hospitals across the country. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pfizer Covid vaccine for children in Dubai: Who...
The Dubai Health Authority had announced on Sunday that kids aged 12-... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: Leaders mourn the death of Sheikha Shamsa...
The courts of emirates have extended their condolences. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: 3 women jailed for using their children to ...
Begging is a punishable offence in the UAE. READ MORE
News
UAQ royal Sheikha Shamsa bint Majed passes away
23 May 2021
News
UAE: Indian worker commits suicide in Dubai