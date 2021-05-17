- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19: Singapore, Hong Kong postpone start of quarantine-free travel bubble again
The latest deferral comes after the first week of flights sold out within days of the planned May 26 start date being announced.
Singapore and Hong Kong are for the second time postponing the start of their quarantine-free travel bubble, the Transport Ministry in Singapore said on Monday, citing "the evolving Covid-19 situation" in the city-state.
The development came after a "recent increase in unlinked community cases" of coronavirus in Singapore, which last week banned dining at restaurants for one month and on Sunday announced a temporary closure of schools, reports Xinhua news agency.
The latest deferral comes after the first week of flights sold out within days of the planned May 26 start date being announced.
The change of plans means all travel between the two locations "will be subject to the prevailing border control and health requirements of both places", the Ministry said.
A first start date late last year was shelved at the 11th hour after a similar jump in case numbers in Hong Kong.
Singapore's Health Ministry on Monday announced 28 new cases of the virus, 11 of which it said were "unlinked" to previously reported cases.
Singapore has reported over 61,000 cases in total, most of them diagnosed in mid-2020 among migrant workers living in crowded dormitories.
The death toll is one of the world's lowest, at 31.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Singapore, Hong Kong postpone start of...
The latest deferral comes after the first week of flights sold out... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against Indian ...
US study finds vaccine’s antibodies are a little bit weaker... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New rules for dining, events: Dubai gears up for...
Vaccinated people are now allowed to attend concerts. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
No date on when subcontinent flights to UAE will...
Lifting of curbs depends on how governments handle pandemic READ MORE
-
Aviation
Cyclone Tauktae: Emirates cancels Dubai-Mumbai...
Flights were cancelled on May 16 and 17, with more set to be... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai couple sets wedding date as Covid rules are ...
The two families – with all members vaccinated - have now... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
No date on when subcontinent flights to UAE will...
Lifting of curbs depends on how governments handle pandemic READ MORE
-
News
At least 2 years in jail, Dh10,000 fine for...
Those refusing to submit a sample can face legal action by the Public ... READ MORE
Government
Six-day-long holiday coming up in UAE