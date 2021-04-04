- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19: Sharjah Police administer jabs to 2,000 workers
The drive aimed to strengthen preventive measures to contain the viral outbreak in a bid to preserve the public health of community members.
The Sharjah Police’s Labour Inspection Committee team in coordination with other government departments of the emirate conducted a successful vaccination campaign to provide Covid-19 jab for around 2,000 workers.
The drive aimed to strengthen preventive measures to contain the viral outbreak in a bid to preserve the public health of community members.
Colonel Omar Al Ghazal, Deputy Director, Special Task Department, Sharjah Police, and Chairman, Labour Inspection Committee, said that the latest Covid-19 vaccination campaign was held from March 29 to April 2. The drive was held at Muwailih and Al Majaz in the emirate.
The jabs were administered to restaurant, eatery and bakery workers, who deal with the public directly.
The police are planning another campaign to provide the vaccine at their workplace in a bid to enable the personnel to carry out professional duties in safe and healthy conditions. Vaccines will be administered at designated centres.
Colonel Omar Al Ghazal said that the Sharjah Police's General Command are working overtime to promote safety and healthy living for community members, including labour accommodations, across the emirate.
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com
-
Rest of Asia
India ramps up oxygen supplies in Covid fight
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged officials to ensure seamless and... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Infections in UK down to September...
Measures taken by government successful in controlling spread of the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: English variant won't lead to serious...
Previous studies had shown it was linked to a higher likelihood of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
7 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli