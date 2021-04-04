Covid-19: Sharjah Police administer jabs to 2,000 workers

afkarali@khaleejtimes.com Filed on April 4, 2021 | Last updated on April 4, 2021 at 10.48 pm

The drive aimed to strengthen preventive measures to contain the viral outbreak in a bid to preserve the public health of community members.

The Sharjah Police’s Labour Inspection Committee team in coordination with other government departments of the emirate conducted a successful vaccination campaign to provide Covid-19 jab for around 2,000 workers.

The drive aimed to strengthen preventive measures to contain the viral outbreak in a bid to preserve the public health of community members.

Colonel Omar Al Ghazal, Deputy Director, Special Task Department, Sharjah Police, and Chairman, Labour Inspection Committee, said that the latest Covid-19 vaccination campaign was held from March 29 to April 2. The drive was held at Muwailih and Al Majaz in the emirate.

The jabs were administered to restaurant, eatery and bakery workers, who deal with the public directly.

The police are planning another campaign to provide the vaccine at their workplace in a bid to enable the personnel to carry out professional duties in safe and healthy conditions. Vaccines will be administered at designated centres.

Colonel Omar Al Ghazal said that the Sharjah Police's General Command are working overtime to promote safety and healthy living for community members, including labour accommodations, across the emirate.

afkarali@khaleejtimes.com