Covid-19: Sharjah parents satisfied with nurseries’ coronavirus response

Nurseries in the emirate, however, have called for government support to help them recover from pandemic losses.

Parents in Sharjah have expressed their satisfaction with the safety and security measures being implemented in nurseries to ensure that their children are protected from Covid.

According to a decision issued by Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), a total of 74 nurseries in Sharjah, including the 35 nurseries run by private entities, welcomed students to their premises from March 28 with strict Covid safety protocols in place.

However, nurseries in Sharjah have suffered huge losses, having had no revenue during the pandemic. Though are happy about the reopening, they said they needed additional support from the government get back on their feet.

“Nurseries are an important business that provide the foundation for children’s education and development,” said Safa Hussein, the owner of a private nursery in Sharjah.

Sulafa Khalifa, a parent, said that she was very happy about the reopening of the nurseries under strict covid measures, so her son could meet and mingle with his friends.

“His attendance at the nursery would make him learn and also have the fun he needs as a child,” she said, claiming the lockdown had caused him to become addicted to electronic games, affected him psychologically and caused him to become aggressive and cry all day.

Bhavna K., an Indian doctor, said that she was happy that she sent back her three-year-old son to the nursery, as he was bored at home doing nothing special because they didn’t have time to entertain him.

“There is no way for Covid-19 transmission to occur in my son’s nursery with strict measures I saw they implemented in the premises,” she said.

Leila Lutfi, another parent, said that she was happy to send her 3-year-old daughter back to the nursery, as she complaining about not being able to meet her friends and play.

“The moment I heard the news I went immediately to the nursery and enrolled her to learn some skills and mingles with kids her age,” Lutfi said.

An official at Al Farha nursery said they had welcomed students with strict hygiene protocols and qualified staff who were trained to deal with and implement the new safety measures.

An official at Al Khaleej nursery said that the nursery was an important education provider as it nurtured young children and contributed to their learning development.

“It helps parents balance between work and family. Reopening nurseries in a safe, hygienic way is a great step that supports families and children and achieves the national agendas of happiness and residents’ welfare,” she added.

Ali Al- Housani, Director of SPEA, said after meeting safety requirements - including the mandatory screening for all staff members twice a month- nurseries could obtain permission to operate.

Teams from the SPEA, the Early Childhood Development Department and the Ministry of Education worked together to inspect and evaluate the emirate's nurseries.

They checked the premises of the nurseries, reviewed sterilisation practices, and looked into the protocols laid out for staff. Inspections and monitoring will continue to ensure nurseries' compliance with all measures throughout their operations.