Filed on May 2, 2021

Covid-19: Seven-day lockdown in Haryana from Monday

Haryana had reported 13,588 new Covid cases and 125 fatalities on Saturday.

To break the chain of coronavirus transmission in the state, the Haryana government on Sunday announced a weeklong lockdown starting Monday.

State home and health minister Anil Vij announced the decision to impose "complete lockdown" in a tweet.

Earlier, the government had ordered weekend lockdown in nine districts -- Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad -- that would end at 5am on Monday.

