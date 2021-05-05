India's minister for external affairs interacts with British PM Johnson virtually.

The Indian delegation in London for G-7 ministerial-level talks led by external affairs minister S Jaishankar was forced into self-isolation on Wednesday when two members tested Covid-19 positive, leading to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson interacting with the minister virtually.

Officials clarified that Jaishankar, who arrived here on Monday and held talks with British home secretary Priti Patel, among others, on Tuesday, is not among the two members who tested Covid-19 positive and were self-isolating in a hotel.

Asked whether holding the G-7 Foreign and Development Ministers meeting in person was a mistake because of the risk of Covid-19 variants, Johnson said it was "very important to try to continue as much business as you can as a government".

He added: "As I understand it, what has happened is the individuals concerned are all isolating now. I will be seeing the Indian foreign minister later this afternoon but that will be a virtual exchange."

Jaishankar tweeted: "Was made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid positive cases. As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode. That will be the case with the G-7 meeting today as well."

Later, he added with an image of him joining the meeting virtually from a hotel room: “A cyber participation at the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. So far, yet so near.”

The UK's Labour leader Keir Starmer said questions needed to be raised "about how this happened", adding: "It is a reminder of how vigilant we need to be about our borders. Let's get to the bottom of how this happened --- we cannot have a repeat."

A senior UK diplomat said it was a matter of "deep regret" that Jaishankar could not attend the G-7 meeting in person, adding that "(He) will now attend virtually, but this is exactly why we have put in place strict Covid-19 protocols and daily testing."