- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19 scare at G7 meet: Jaishankar, India team self-isolating as 2 delegates test positive
India's minister for external affairs interacts with British PM Johnson virtually.
The Indian delegation in London for G-7 ministerial-level talks led by external affairs minister S Jaishankar was forced into self-isolation on Wednesday when two members tested Covid-19 positive, leading to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson interacting with the minister virtually.
Officials clarified that Jaishankar, who arrived here on Monday and held talks with British home secretary Priti Patel, among others, on Tuesday, is not among the two members who tested Covid-19 positive and were self-isolating in a hotel.
Asked whether holding the G-7 Foreign and Development Ministers meeting in person was a mistake because of the risk of Covid-19 variants, Johnson said it was "very important to try to continue as much business as you can as a government".
He added: "As I understand it, what has happened is the individuals concerned are all isolating now. I will be seeing the Indian foreign minister later this afternoon but that will be a virtual exchange."
What will it take to make India breathe amid oxygen crisis?
Jaishankar tweeted: "Was made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid positive cases. As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode. That will be the case with the G-7 meeting today as well."
Was made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid positive cases. As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode. That will be the case with the G7 Meeting today as well.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 5, 2021
Later, he added with an image of him joining the meeting virtually from a hotel room: “A cyber participation at the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. So far, yet so near.”
Useful virtual meeting with FM @MarcGarneau of Canada on G7 sidelines. Discussed our respective Covid challenges. Talked about various aspects of our bilateral relationship. Also exchanged views on Myanmar. pic.twitter.com/LNLdy86H8J— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 5, 2021
The UK's Labour leader Keir Starmer said questions needed to be raised "about how this happened", adding: "It is a reminder of how vigilant we need to be about our borders. Let's get to the bottom of how this happened --- we cannot have a repeat."
A senior UK diplomat said it was a matter of "deep regret" that Jaishankar could not attend the G-7 meeting in person, adding that "(He) will now attend virtually, but this is exactly why we have put in place strict Covid-19 protocols and daily testing."
A fruitful meeting this morning with Home Secretary @pritipatel. Signed the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement that would facilitate legal travel and encourage talent flows. The living bridge between India and U.K. will get stronger as a result. pic.twitter.com/vs8gdZtRAe— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 4, 2021
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: 166 food outlets fined for...
Civic authorities conduct 366 surprise inspections in the holy month READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine UAE: 55,290 doses administered in...
The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 10,834,453. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
900 food outlets fined in Abu Dhabi in 2020 for...
Adafsa's inspection drive bids to uphold public health safety amid... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Philippines widens travel ban to keep...
Travellers coming directly from those countries, or with a history of ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
1.8 billion Covid jabs for poor by this year:...
Barroso expects some normalcy if wealthy nations share doses with the ... READ MORE
-
Real Estate
Now, you can buy property in Dubai with debit,...
Emaar Development ties up with VISA for a bumper offer for realty... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE triple murder: Accused set to stand trial in...
The police investigation revealed that the victims had died after... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Daughter jumps into funeral pyre at...
She sustained around 70 per cent burn injuries. READ MORE
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr holiday announced in UAE
4 May 2021
Africa
Mali woman gives birth to nine babies
5 May 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic