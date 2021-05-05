Covid-19 scare at G7 meet after Indian delegates test positive, team self-isolating

India, undergoing the world's worst surge in Covid cases, is attending the G7 as a guest.

The entire Indian delegation in London for G-7 ministerial level talks was on Wednesday asked to self-isolate by Public Health England after two members tested Covid-19 positive, forcing India’s external affairs minister S. Jaishankar to hold talks virtually.

Jaishankar, who arrived here on Monday (May 3) and met British Home Secretary Priti Patel the following day, among others, tweeted: "Was made aware last evening of exposure to possible Covid-19 positive cases”.

The minister is not among the two persons, who have tested Covid-19 positive.

He added: “As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode. That will be the case with the G7 meeting on Wednesday as well."

India is not in the G-7 group of nations, but delegates from the country were invited as guests to the event.

A senior UK diplomat said it was a matter of "deep regret" that Jaishankar could not attend the G7 meeting in person, adding that "(He) will now attend virtually, but this is exactly why we have put in place strict Covid-19 protocols and daily testing."

Was made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid positive cases. As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode. That will be the case with the G7 Meeting today as well. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 5, 2021

On Tuesday, pictures from inside the grand Lancaster House conference venue showed the reality of diplomacy in the coronavirus age - delegates separated by plastic screens, and a "family photo" of ministers carefully spaced two metres apart.

Jaishankar was pictured meeting British interior minister Priti Patel on Tuesday, although Patel did not have to self-isolate because the meeting had been held in line with existing rules. Both were wearing masks in the photograph.

A fruitful meeting this morning with Home Secretary @pritipatel. Signed the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement that would facilitate legal travel and encourage talent flows. The living bridge between India and U.K. will get stronger as a result. pic.twitter.com/vs8gdZtRAe — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 4, 2021

