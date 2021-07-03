Covid-19: Saudi to suspend travel to UAE, other countries
Flights from UAE, Ethiopia and Vietnam to stop operating from Sunday.
The Saudi Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday that the Kingdom is banning travel, without prior permission, to and from the UAE, Ethiopia and Vietnam, as concerns grow over the the spread of new coronavirus variants.
Flights to and from these three countries will be suspended from Sunday (July 4), at 11 pm. All travellers, including Saudi nationals, arriving in the Kingdom after this date will have to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine, according to an Arab News report.
The restrictions, however, will not apply to travellers who have visited and left the countries, or any other country on which Saudi Arabia has imposed a travel ban, at least 14 days before arriving in the Kingdom. Entry from Afghanistan has also been suspended, the report said.
Saudi reported 1,338 new Covid cases on Friday and 16 additional deaths.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Saudi to suspend travel to UAE, other...
Flights from UAE, Ethiopia and Vietnam to stop operating from Sunday. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Indonesia rolls out tougher curbs as...
Mosques, restaurants and shopping malls shuttered in virus hotspots. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE travel: Go First warns passengers of...
India's low-budget airline says Dubai-based travel agency offered... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Nepalese expats can now fly home as flight...
Five weekly services to operate from Nepal to Abu Dhabi, Dubai and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Saudi to suspend travel to UAE, other...
Flights from UAE, Ethiopia and Vietnam to stop operating from Sunday. READ MORE
-
News
UAE weather: Expect a hot but clear day
Maximum temperature in Dubai expected to be 42 degrees Celsius. READ MORE
-
Americas
Cyberattack hits hundreds of US businesses
Cyberattackers smuggled ransomware onto IT company's network platform. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Canada wildfire: Towns threatened by blaze, army...
At least 152 fires active in British Columbia, 89 of them sparked in... READ MORE
News
UAE: Another Indian expat joins Golden Visa club
2 July 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program