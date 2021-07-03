Covid-19: Saudi to suspend travel to UAE, other countries

Flights from UAE, Ethiopia and Vietnam to stop operating from Sunday.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday that the Kingdom is banning travel, without prior permission, to and from the UAE, Ethiopia and Vietnam, as concerns grow over the the spread of new coronavirus variants.

Flights to and from these three countries will be suspended from Sunday (July 4), at 11 pm. All travellers, including Saudi nationals, arriving in the Kingdom after this date will have to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine, according to an Arab News report.

The restrictions, however, will not apply to travellers who have visited and left the countries, or any other country on which Saudi Arabia has imposed a travel ban, at least 14 days before arriving in the Kingdom. Entry from Afghanistan has also been suspended, the report said.

Saudi reported 1,338 new Covid cases on Friday and 16 additional deaths.