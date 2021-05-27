- EVENTS
Covid-19: Saudi Arabia to resume entertainment activities for those vaccinated
Entertainment venues will be allowed to open at 40 per cent capacity.
Saudi Arabia will allow entertainment activities to resume for those who are vaccinated against the Covid-19 coronavirus, state TV reported on Thursday, as the kingdom relaxes restrictions imposed to check the spread of the disease.
Entertainment venues will be allowed to open at 40 per cent capacity, it said.
