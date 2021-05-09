- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19: Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj under strict guidelines
The details of the operational plans for this year's Hajj will be announced later.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has announced that the Kingdom intends to hold the Hajj ritual for this year (1442 AH) under strict preventive protocols.
The pilgrimage is to be held in a manner that ensures protecting the health and safety of pilgrims, in accordance with the health, security and regulatory controls and standards.
The ministry also affirmed that the health authorities in Saudi Arabia are continuing to assess conditions and is taking all measures to ensure the health of people.
The details of the operational plans for this year's Hajj will be announced later.
.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj under strict...
The details of the operational plans for this year's Hajj will be... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Australia likely to shut borders to...
Minister Dan Tehan says ban on arrivals essential to keep the country ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Eid holidays: Dubai Covid vaccine centres to...
Covid-19 assessment centres in Al Badaa, Al Khawaneej and Dubai... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine UAE: 19,045 doses administered in...
Pfizer-BioNTech has received the firm approval of the EU, which... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Eid holiday: No toll, parking charges in Abu Dhabi
Toll charges will resume once the holiday period is over. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj under strict...
The details of the operational plans for this year's Hajj will be... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr: Saudi asks faithful to watch for...
Whoever sees the moon with the naked eye or through binoculars has... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Police nab one of UK's most wanted criminals
He had been on the run from the authorities for over eight years. READ MORE