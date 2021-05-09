Covid-19: Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj under strict guidelines

The details of the operational plans for this year's Hajj will be announced later.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has announced that the Kingdom intends to hold the Hajj ritual for this year (1442 AH) under strict preventive protocols.

The pilgrimage is to be held in a manner that ensures protecting the health and safety of pilgrims, in accordance with the health, security and regulatory controls and standards.

The ministry also affirmed that the health authorities in Saudi Arabia are continuing to assess conditions and is taking all measures to ensure the health of people.

.