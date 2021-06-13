Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Saudi Arabia restricts shopping malls to vaccinated people

Reuters
Filed on June 13, 2021
Reuters

This was reported by the state TV on Sunday.


Saudi Arabia will bar people from entering its shopping malls unless they have been vaccinated against Covid-19, state TV reported on Sunday, citing a decision by the trade ministry.




