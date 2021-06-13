Covid-19: Saudi Arabia restricts shopping malls to vaccinated people
This was reported by the state TV on Sunday.
Saudi Arabia will bar people from entering its shopping malls unless they have been vaccinated against Covid-19, state TV reported on Sunday, citing a decision by the trade ministry.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Saudi Arabia restricts shopping malls...
This was reported by the state TV on Sunday. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: 60 arrested for attending birthday party
Three organisers and the owner of the property have also been booked. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Moscow to give away free cars to spur...
The Russian capital announced the prize draw as a "temporary solution.... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: South Africa pulls two million doses of ...
J&J did not reveal the precise number of doses in each batch, but... READ MORE
-
MENA
Haj 2021: Saudi allows women to register without...
The Kingdom has limited this year’s Haj to its citizens and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi malls train staff to admit only green...
Authorities in Abu Dhabi announced last week that residents must have ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: 60 arrested for attending birthday party
Three organisers and the owner of the property have also been booked. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Police issue tips to prevent your car from...
Do not leave flammable materials — such as lighters, perfumes... READ MORE
News
UAE: Soon, enjoy a quarantine-free Swiss holiday
12 June 2021
News
UAE: Is it legal to use VPNs to download content?
13 June 2021
News
Special Dh1 Dubai-Manila flights announced