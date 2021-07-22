Covid-19: Saudi Arabia bans citizens from travel to Indonesia

Citizens in Indonesia advised to return to the Kingdom at the earliest.

Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday it had banned direct or indirect travel by citizens to Indonesia over concerns about the coronavirus outbreak there, the state news agency SPA reported.

A statement by the interior ministry said that the move is based on the government's keenness on the safety of citizens who wish to travel abroad as Indonesia is witnessing a surge in cases of coronavirus new variant.

The interior ministry called on the citizens, who are already in Indonesia, to exercise caution, stay away from areas witnessing the spread of the virus, follow all precautionary measures and return to the Kingdom at the earliest, the statement added.