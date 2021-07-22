Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: Saudi Arabia bans citizens from travel to Indonesia

Reuters/Riyadh
Filed on July 22, 2021

(Reuters file)

Citizens in Indonesia advised to return to the Kingdom at the earliest.


Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday it had banned direct or indirect travel by citizens to Indonesia over concerns about the coronavirus outbreak there, the state news agency SPA reported.

A statement by the interior ministry said that the move is based on the government's keenness on the safety of citizens who wish to travel abroad as Indonesia is witnessing a surge in cases of coronavirus new variant.

The interior ministry called on the citizens, who are already in Indonesia, to exercise caution, stay away from areas witnessing the spread of the virus, follow all precautionary measures and return to the Kingdom at the earliest, the statement added.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210722&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210729845&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 