Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: Saudi Arabia approves Moderna vaccine

Web Report, Reuters/Cairo
Filed on July 10, 2021
AFP

Moderna is the fourth shot that has been authorised for use in the Kingdom.


Saudi Arabia's Food and Drug Authority on Friday approved Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine (MRNA.O) for use in the kingdom, the state news agency (SPA) said.

Moderna is the fourth shot that has been authorised for use in the Kingdom. AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech and the Johnson & Johnson are the other vaccines that have been approved for use in the Kingdom.

According to SPA, the decision to approve registration and use of Moderna's vaccine was made based on the data provided by the company.

Moderna's Covid vaccine has showed promise against the Delta variant in a lab study, with a modest decrease in response compared to the original strain, the drugmaker said earlier.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210217&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210219184&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 