Covid-19: Saudi Arabia approves Moderna vaccine
Moderna is the fourth shot that has been authorised for use in the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia's Food and Drug Authority on Friday approved Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine (MRNA.O) for use in the kingdom, the state news agency (SPA) said.
Moderna is the fourth shot that has been authorised for use in the Kingdom. AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech and the Johnson & Johnson are the other vaccines that have been approved for use in the Kingdom.
According to SPA, the decision to approve registration and use of Moderna's vaccine was made based on the data provided by the company.
Moderna's Covid vaccine has showed promise against the Delta variant in a lab study, with a modest decrease in response compared to the original strain, the drugmaker said earlier.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Saudi Arabia approves Moderna vaccine
Moderna is the fourth shot that has been authorised for use in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Teachers travel by camel to teach students ...
Teachers travel thrice a day to reach schools in Rajasthan. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Pakistan authorities recommend banning...
Country's leadership warns of fourth wave; Delta variant cases... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 cases climb as Southeast Asia feels...
Targeted lockdowns to act as circuit-breakers in arresting record... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Saudi Arabia approves Moderna vaccine
Moderna is the fourth shot that has been authorised for use in the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
G20 ministers set to green light historic global...
World's biggest economies are seeking to ensure multinational... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Indonesia: 6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes...
There are no immediate reports of any damages yet. READ MORE
-
MENA
Zul Hijjah moon not sighted in Saudi; Eid Al Adha ...
UAE residents to get a long Eid break this month. READ MORE
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light