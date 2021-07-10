Covid-19: Saudi Arabia approves Moderna vaccine

Moderna is the fourth shot that has been authorised for use in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia's Food and Drug Authority on Friday approved Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine (MRNA.O) for use in the kingdom, the state news agency (SPA) said.

Moderna is the fourth shot that has been authorised for use in the Kingdom. AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech and the Johnson & Johnson are the other vaccines that have been approved for use in the Kingdom.

According to SPA, the decision to approve registration and use of Moderna's vaccine was made based on the data provided by the company.

Moderna's Covid vaccine has showed promise against the Delta variant in a lab study, with a modest decrease in response compared to the original strain, the drugmaker said earlier.