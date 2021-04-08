Covid-19: Salman Khan film Radhe may be delayed again

If the lockdown continues the movie release might be pushed to next Eid.

The much-awaited release of Salman Khan’s film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, will in all probability be delayed once again, with Covid-19 surge engulfing Maharashtra and other parts of India.

"We are still trying our best to release the film on Eid,” he said. “If this lockdown continues, then we might have to push it to next Eid." Salman was speaking at the book launch of actor Kabir Bedi’s memoir. "If cases reduce, if people take care of themselves, wear masks, maintain social distance and do not break these rules put by the government, I think the second wave would die off very soon. And if it does, then we will have Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai in theatres on Eid,” which will be in the second week of May.

Urging people to take the second Covid-19 wave seriously, he said it would ensure that “we kill this coronavirus and that we move on in our lives before it kills us all. By the grace of God, film acchi bani hai. Chal bhi jaayegi (the film is good and will run well). But what's important is that the people should not get the virus." He warned that if citizens do not listen and Covid cases soar, it will pose a problem not just to theatre owners, but even for daily wage workers. It will prove to be bad just like it was during the last lockdown. So everyone should take the second wave very, very seriously.”

Referring to Bedi’s book, Salman said that all who had come to his house were ogling at the cover of the book that he had. “They are all mesmerized,” he remarked. “I even said 'Upar wale ke saath aapko Picasso ne bhi banaya hai, ekdum chiselled (Picasso made you, along with God, you are so chiselled)."