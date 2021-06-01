- EVENTS
Covid-19: Russia to resume international flights with select countries
Russia keeps in place bans on flights to Turkey and Tanzania until June 21 inclusive.
Russia has decided to resume flights from Moscow to London from June 2 thanks to an improved Covid-19 situation, while it keeps in place bans on flights to Turkey and Tanzania until June 21 inclusive, the coronavirus task force said on Monday.
It said there will be three flights per week from Moscow to London.
Russia also has decided to resume a limited number of regular flights to other countries, including Austria, Hungary, Lebanon and Croatia.
