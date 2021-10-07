Covid-19: Residents embrace gradual return to normal life as cases dip to all-time low
Students are back in schools, employees have returned to offices and residents are vacationing once again
As daily Covid-19 cases dip to record lows, UAE residents are breathing easy again.
They're dining out, going for movies and enjoying weekend outings, but they haven't forgotten the people who made it happen — the UAE rulers and authorities.
“Life, once again, is back to normal, and the UAE leaders have acknowledged that the crisis period is over,” said Rom Bautista, a Filipino expat who has been living in the UAE for 15 years.
“The country has the highest rate of vaccination and testing for Covid-19, which makes us feel safe to take our family out on weekends,” he added.
Covid-19 cases have been dipping well below 200 over the last three days, and the UAE is slowly restoring normalcy.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has acknowledged the lessons the country has learnt as it overcame the Covid-19 crisis.
“As life in the UAE begins to return to normal, we give thanks to God,” he posted on Instagram.
This came as the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince hosted a majlis at the Qasr Al Bahr Palace — the first in-person majlis he has hosted since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.
Mohammed Gibriel, an Egyptian expat and an events manager, said that they have been getting a good response on organising many events, as residents now feel safe in going out for leisure and entertainment.
“I was a bit worried earlier as we had to stay indoors for a long time. Residents are now coming out to malls and events. I am also very much satisfied and safe to bring my children and parents out to malls and movies,” Mohammed said.
In addition to residents, tourists are also flocking to the UAE, which has the highest number of vaccinated residents in the world.
German couple Cornelia and Juergen decided to travel to the UAE to attend the Expo 2020 Dubai after travel restrictions eased.
"We wanted to travel, and the best place we found at the moment was Dubai and Abu Dhabi. There is a lot to explore here,” Cornelia said.
“Covid restricted us to our homes and they way people are following Covid protocols here is just amazing, even considering the spread rate is too low compared to other countries.”
Juergen added that the Expo is a must-visit site. “Doing something of this scale is marvellous. I couldn’t have imagined that it was possible just post-Covid time.”
He added: “We feel safe roaming around and I believe we have made a good decision coming to Dubai."
