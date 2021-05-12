- EVENTS
Covid-19: Quarantine-free travel for vaccinated people between UAE, Serbia
According to the travel corridor agreement citizens and expats need to show evidence confirming they have received the last shot of the Covid-19 vaccine
The UAE and Serbia signed an MoU regarding a quarantine-free travel corridor for fully vaccinated people. The move comes as part of a joint UAE-Serbian cooperation and coordination agreement to press ahead with measures aimed at recovery from the fallout of Covid-19.
The quarantine-free travel corridor will ease the travel of vaccinated people holding vaccination certificates issued by health authorities in the two countries, as of May 15, without the need to apply health quarantine requirements upon arrival, while abiding by other precautionary measures, to ensure safe travel for all.
The signing ceremony, held virtually, was attended from the UAE side by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and on the Serbian side, by Tatiana Mattek, Minister of Trade, Tourism and Communications.
The step reflects the determination of the leadership of both countries to ease the movement of people and achieve the desired goals of the vaccination campaigns rolled out to ensure the inoculation of all eligible community members.
As per the new rule, citizens and expatriate residents, who want to benefit from the quarantine-free travel corridor, need to show evidence confirming they have received the last shot of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to the approved applications or certificates issued by their health authorities. Passengers can also present the results of the laboratory examination / PCR through these applications.
This partnership and strategic cooperation between the two countries is of high importance in light of the challenges that the world faces due to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.
It also supports the two countries' efforts to combat and overcome the pandemic.
