Covid-19: Putin tells authorities to prepare way for foreigners to get vaccinated in Russia for a fee

Putin made the comments at Russia's annual economic conference in St Petersburg.

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he had ordered Russia's authorities to prepare the ground for foreign citizens to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in Russia for a fee.

Russia has approved four vaccines for domestic use, of which the most widely used is Sputnik V. It is administered in two doses, with a gap of 21 days between each shot.

Meanwhile, Russia may open for vaccine tourism starting July, Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday. Russian news agency TASS reported.

"Russia may open for vaccine tourism starting July," he said.

The fund sees interest from European countries in vaccine tourism to Russia and is negotiating its creation with key ministries. "We see notable interest, particularly from the Europeans. We believe that there may be such prerequisites starting July. We’re actively working with a number of key Russian ministries to explore the system of creating large-scale vaccine tourism in the Russian Federation," Dmitriev explained.

The details of the concept of vaccine tourism to Russia will be presented at the end of June, Dmitriev said. "I think we will provide the details of the concept in late June," he said.