Covid-19: Putin says ‘several dozen’ people in his circle have tested positive

Russian president to remain in isolation for 'a few days'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that dozens of people in his entourage had tested positive for the coronavirus before he went into self-isolation.

“As you know, cases of the coronavirus were detected in my inner circle. Not just one or two but several dozen people,” Putin was speaking through a video link at a summit of a Russia-led security bloc which was held in Tajikistan.

He had planned to attend in person before the news of the virus outbreak in his inner circle this week.

Spend a 'few days' in isolation

Putin said on Thursday he would have to spend “a few days” in self-isolation, the TASS news agency reported.

It was previously unclear how big the outbreak was and how long Putin would remain isolated.

“And now I have to remain in self-isolation for a few days.”