Covid-19: Portugal to admit tourists from most European countries

AFP/Lisbon
Filed on May 15, 2021
Photo: Reuters

Travellers from European Union countries with coronavirus rates below 500 cases per 100,000 residents can make "all types of visits to Portugal.


Portugal will on Monday resume admitting tourists from most European countries, the interior ministry said, following months of restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Travellers from European Union countries with coronavirus rates below 500 cases per 100,000 residents can make “all types of visits to Portugal, including even non-essential visits,” the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

It said restrictions, limited to essential trips, would be maintained for five EU countries --Cyprus, Croatia, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Sweden — plus Brazil, India and South Africa.




