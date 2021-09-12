Covid-19: Populous Australian state avoids lockdown
Queensland records zero cases on Saturday
Queensland, Australia’s third most populous state, said on Sunday it does not need to order a lockdown after it detected zero Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours.
The state on Saturday reported five cases of Covid-19, with state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk warning that a lockdown could be needed to stop the spread of the virus.
However, the state said testing had yet to detect any further cases, avoiding the need such a measure.
“We’re not out of the woods yet, but this is the best result we could have hoped for at this point in the outbreak,” Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles told reporters in Brisbane.
The result is a boost for Australia’s A$2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy, which is at risk of slipping into its second recession in as many years as a result of lockdowns of the country’s two most populous states, Victoria and New South Wales.
Victoria on Sunday recorded 392 Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, down slightly from the 450 cases recorded in the state a day earlier.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Populous Australian state avoids...
Queensland records zero cases on Saturday READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: NY hospital pauses some services as...
30 people have resigned from Lewis County General Hospital since the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE eases rules for returning residents
UAE will now allow entry of all residents, who are fully vaccinated... READ MORE
-
World
Covid-19: Qatar to give vaccine booster doses to...
The booster dose will be given to those who had their second dose of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Populous Australian state avoids...
Queensland records zero cases on Saturday READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Cloudy, chance of rain
Humid by night and Monday morning READ MORE
-
News
UAE student work permit: All you need to know
Teens aged 15 to 18 years old can get the work permit, which will be... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Lack of rapid PCR test facilities delays...
Some of them have resorted to third-country quarantine to fly back to ... READ MORE
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Free bus ride for visitors from 9 locations
11 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE eases rules for returning residents