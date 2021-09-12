Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Populous Australian state avoids lockdown

Reuters/Canberra
Filed on September 12, 2021
Reuters

Queensland records zero cases on Saturday

Queensland, Australia’s third most populous state, said on Sunday it does not need to order a lockdown after it detected zero Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours.

The state on Saturday reported five cases of Covid-19, with state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk warning that a lockdown could be needed to stop the spread of the virus.

However, the state said testing had yet to detect any further cases, avoiding the need such a measure.

“We’re not out of the woods yet, but this is the best result we could have hoped for at this point in the outbreak,” Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles told reporters in Brisbane.

The result is a boost for Australia’s A$2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy, which is at risk of slipping into its second recession in as many years as a result of lockdowns of the country’s two most populous states, Victoria and New South Wales.

Victoria on Sunday recorded 392 Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, down slightly from the 450 cases recorded in the state a day earlier.




