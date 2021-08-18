Covid-19: Pope Francis urges people to get vaccinated 'as act of love'
Coronavirus has killed at least 4,370,427 people since the outbreak.
Pope Francis said getting the coronavirus vaccine was "an act of love" Wednesday, as the head of the world's 1.2 billion Catholics joined a campaign to boost confidence in Covid-19 jabs.
"Thanks to God and to the work of many, we now have vaccines to protect us from Covid-19," Francis said in a message for the US-based "It's Up to You" initiative.
"They grant us the hope of ending the pandemic, but only if they are available to all and if we work together," he said in the video, aimed at communities disproportionately affected by the virus in North, Central and South America.
"Being vaccinated... is an act of love," the 84-year old said.
"And contributing to ensure the majority of people are vaccinated is an act of love. Love for oneself, love for one’s family and friends, love for all people".
Coronavirus has killed at least 4,370,427 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.
Despite mass vaccine campaigns, conspiracy theories and distrust of governments or pharmaceuticals are fuelling transmission of the virus.
In the US, the worst-affected country in terms of Covid-19 deaths, the vast majority of new fatalities and serious cases are among the unvaccinated.
Francis was joined by cardinals and archbishops from Brazil, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico and Peru for the campaign by the Ad Council and Covid Collaborative and the Vatican's Dicastery for Integral Human Development.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: US reports more than 1,000 deaths in...
The Delta variant continues to ravage parts of the country with low... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Pope Francis urges people to get...
Coronavirus has killed at least 4,370,427 people since the outbreak. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 lockdown: New Zealand virus cases edge...
Genome sequencing tests on the first positive case was linked to the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Emirati CEO offers prizes to residents who lose...
First, he challenged the community to beat him in losing 4kg. Now,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Abu Dhabi to adjust prices for Express...
This is in line with the efforts to respond to the needs of all... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: New rapid PCR test norms for...
The rule applies to passengers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi travel: 6 countries removed from green...
Travellers from these six countries will need to quarantine on... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Afghanistan: Taliban vow no revenge, assure peace
The Taliban would not seek retribution against former soldiers and... READ MORE