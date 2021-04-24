Covid-19: Plane takes off with just one infected traveller on board, leaves other passengers behind

The decision was reached after five hours of talks.

In a strange turn of events, a plane from Cairo International Airport took off with just one passenger on board after she tested positive for Covid.

According to Emarat Al Youm, doctors were surprised to find that the 42-year-old Sudanese woman had a positive PCR test result on arrival from Khartoum.

Authorities prevented her from entering the country, determining that she be put on a return flight when the flight’s captain refused to let her onboard on account of other passengers’ safety.

Airport officials failed to convince the captain to let the woman take her seat allocated in the back of the aircraft — even though she'd be dresed in full PPE.

After five hours of negotiations, it was decided that the woman would fly as the lone passenger on the flight, with travel for all other scheduled passengers cancelled.

Four crew members were on the flight, with eight being transferred to nearby hotels to await the next outgoing flight to Khartoum.