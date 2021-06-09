Covid-19: PIA vaccinates cabin crew, pilots to ensure safe travel
Airlines around the world are increasingly operating flights with fully vaccinated crew members
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced that all of its crew members are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
The South Asian country’s national carrier said the decision to vaccinate all the cabin crew and pilots was taken to ensure a safe travel for its employees as well as the passengers.
“All our cabin crew and pilots have been vaccinated against Covid-19. We are taking care of ourselves so that we can ensure that you travel safely with us in confidence,” PIA said.
On May 26, Pakistan opened up its coronarvirus vaccination campaign to everyone aged 19 or older.
All our cabin crew and pilots have been vaccinated against COVID-19. We are taking care of ourselves so that we can ensure that you travel safely with us in confidence.#PIA #FlyPIA #GreatPeopleToFlyWith pic.twitter.com/SKfB513kF3— PIA (@Official_PIA) June 8, 2021
"We decided to open up vaccination registration for all 19 years and above," Asad Umar, minister in-charge of supervising anti-Covid operations, had said in a post on Twitter.
Pakistan initially had to deal with vaccination hesitancy and a shortage of vaccine supplies and had limited shots to people aged 30 or over.
Airlines around the world are increasingly operating their flights with fully vaccinated crew members for the safety of their personnel. Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways had announced that its all of its crew members are fully vaccinated against the Covid-19.
