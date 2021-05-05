Covid-19: Philippines widens travel ban to keep out Indian virus variant

Travellers coming directly from those countries, or with a history of travel to any of them would be barred.

The Philippines will ban the entry of travellers from Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh from May 7 to May 14 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus variant first detected in India, the president's office said on Wednesday.

Travellers coming directly from those countries, or with a history of travel to any of them within the last 14 days, would be barred from entering, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said in a memorandum.