Covid-19: Philippines widens travel ban to keep out Indian virus variant
Travellers coming directly from those countries, or with a history of travel to any of them would be barred.
The Philippines will ban the entry of travellers from Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh from May 7 to May 14 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus variant first detected in India, the president's office said on Wednesday.
Travellers coming directly from those countries, or with a history of travel to any of them within the last 14 days, would be barred from entering, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said in a memorandum.
