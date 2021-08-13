Covid-19: Philippines records second-highest daily rise in cases
Health ministry on Friday recorded 13,177 new coronavirus infections.
The Philippines' health ministry on Friday recorded 13,177 new coronavirus infections, the second-highest daily increase in cases since the start of the pandemic.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed infections in the Philippines had increased to 1.71 million, while deaths reached 29,838, after 299 more fatalities on Friday, the highest in four months.
