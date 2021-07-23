Covid-19: Philippines orders kids back indoors amid fears of virus surge
Tighter capacity limits on indoor dining, beauty salons and religious gatherings, children aged five to 17 told to stay home.
The Philippines sent millions of children back into lockdown Friday as hospitals prepared for a surge in coronavirus cases fuelled by the highly contagious Delta variant ravaging neighbouring countries.
Nearly half of the 47 cases of the more virulent strain detected so far were locally acquired, the health department said, raising fears of a sharp uptick in infections that have topped 1.5 million since the start of the pandemic.
“The Delta variant is more infectious and deadly,” said presidential spokesman Harry Roque as he announced tougher rules for the national capital region and four provinces where cases have spiked.
Along with tighter capacity limits on indoor dining, beauty salons and religious gatherings, children aged five to 17 have been told to stay home.
It comes two weeks after the government lifted a ban on minors going outside that had been in place since March 2020 but often flouted.
The government has previously justified the draconian measure by citing the risk of youngsters catching the virus and infecting their elderly relatives.
Independent research group OCTA, which advises the government on its pandemic response, called Thursday for “localised lockdowns” as well as extended curfews and a stay-at-home order for children.
The group “believes that a surge in its early stages has started in the National Capital Region,” OCTA’s Ranjit Rye said in a statement, warning it may be driven by the Delta variant.
The health department said checks were underway to ensure hospitals had enough beds, medicine, oxygen tanks and staff to deal with a possible surge in cases.
Record infections earlier this year had threatened to overwhelm health care facilities.
Border restrictions have also been tightened for travellers from Thailand and Malaysia where authorities are battling to contain Delta-fuelled outbreaks.
India, Indonesia and Pakistan are also among the countries on the travel ban list.
It comes as the Philippines struggles to vaccinate its population of 110 million due to tight global supplies and logistical challenges.
Just over five million people are fully vaccinated while 10.5 million have received their first jab.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Philippines orders kids back indoors...
Tighter capacity limits on indoor dining, beauty salons and religious ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New Covid variant probable this year, top French...
New variant may arrive during the winter, says head of government's... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Sydney outbreak a national emergency as ...
New Zealand announces suspension of travel bubble between the two... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India logs 35,342 new cases
The cumulative positive cases now stand at 31,293,062, including 30,... READ MORE
-
News
UAE jobs amid Covid: Which sectors are hiring
Firms are looking to recruit a contingent workforce to have... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: NCM predicts rainy, cloudy weekend...
Rainfall was recorded over many parts of the country early on Friday... READ MORE
-
News
ICSE, ISC board results to be announced tomorrow
Results will be available on the official website of the Council. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid: Philippines bans travellers from Malaysia, ...
The island nation had previously banned passengers from eight... READ MORE
News
UAE: Jobless expat wins Dh500,000 in Mahzooz draw
22 July 2021
Nation (videos)
Pierchic: The secrets of homemade Italian cuisine in Dubai
14 votes | 19 July 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages