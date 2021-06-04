Covid-19: Philippines okays 7-day quarantine for vaccinated travellers

Fully vaccinated individuals are required to carry their vaccination card while travelling to country

The Philippines has shortened the quarantine period from 14 days to 7 days for fully vaccinated travellers, according a statement published in the Philippine News Agency.

All individuals who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in the Philippines can now leave and enter the country with a 7-day quarantine period upon return, Malacanang said on Friday.

The new rule has been included in the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases’ (IATF-EID) latest guidelines on inbound international travel to any port in the country, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press statement.

“An individual shall be considered as having been fully vaccinated two or more weeks after receiving the second dose in a 2-dose series, or two or more weeks after receiving a single-dose vaccine,” said Roque, who is the spokesperson for IATF-EID.

Fully vaccinated individuals have to carry their vaccination card which must be verified prior to departure, and must be presented to a Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) representative for re-verification at the Department of Transportation (DOTr) One-Stop Shop upon arrival in the Philippines, he said.

RT-PCR testing will only be done, in case a fully vaccinated individual shows Covid-19 symptoms during the seven-day quarantine.

Roque clarified that the new rule does not apply to fully vaccinated individuals who receive their vaccine jabs abroad.

“(There is no new) protocol for them,” he said.

According to a resolution passed on May 6, all travellers entering the Philippines, had to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival and a RT-PCR test on the seventh day during their stay in the country.