Covid-19: Philippines lifts lockdown in Manila as virus surges
The move to ease restrictions from Wednesday comes after nationwide daily cases exceeded 20,000 for the past three days.
The Philippines will lift a stay-at-home order in the capital Manila this week as it trials “granular lockdowns”, an official said on Monday, in a bid to rein in coronavirus cases and revive the economy.
More than 13 million people in the national capital region — the country’s economic heartland — have been in lockdown since August 6 amid record infections fuelled by the hyper-contagious Delta variant.
The move to ease restrictions from Wednesday comes after nationwide daily cases exceeded 20,000 for the past three days — double the number at the start of the latest lockdown — straining hospitals as they grapple with a nurses shortage.
“Localised lockdowns will be piloted in Metro Manila,” said presidential spokesman Harry Roque, explaining that a household, building or street could be targeted.
“It will be literally a complete lockdown if you are subject to granular lockdown — even the food will be delivered to you.”
Roque said localised lockdowns, which President Rodrigo Duterte approved in principle, will be pilot tested in the capital region with guidelines on when and how they will be implemented released on Tuesday.
There were no further details about how the more targeted measures would be enforced.
The lighter restrictions in the national capital region, which accounts for about a third of the country’s economy, will enable many hard-hit businesses to reopen and spur local tourism.
Based on previous guidelines, restaurants will be allowed to accept diners and beauty salons permitted to operate — albeit at reduced capacity.
Limited numbers of faithful will be allowed to attend in-person church services.
President Rodrigo Duterte said recently the country could not afford more lockdowns, after previous measures shattered the economy and left millions out of work.
But with only about 19 per cent of the targeted population fully vaccinated and hospitals filling up fast, authorities have had few options to slow the spread of the virus.
The Philippines exited recession in the second quarter after five consecutive quarters of GDP contraction.
But a renewed surge in Covid-19 cases forced authorities to impose stricter curbs in August, leading to a cut in this year’s economic growth outlook to 4.0 per cent to 5.0 per cent, from 6.0 per cent to 7.0 per cent previously.
Daily cases in the past 30 days alone accounted for more than a fifth of the country’s total infections of over 2.1 million, while deaths have exceeded 34,000.
The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated about 12 per cent of its 110 million people against Covid-19, leaving millions still vulnerable.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Philippines lifts lockdown in Manila as ...
The move to ease restrictions from Wednesday comes after nationwide... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India plans 50% increase in oxygen...
As of Monday, India’s total Covid-19 cases had reached 33.03... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Free Covid-19 PCR tests for public school...
The initiative was announced by the authority on Monday. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Seha suspends decision requiring AlHosn...
Earlier, the authority had stated that, starting Tuesday, patients... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Air India flight fails to take-off as ants found...
The Prince of Bhutan was a passenger on AI-111 flight from Delhi READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohammed to investors, special talents:...
'Our roots are Arab, our ambitions are global,' Sheikh Mohammed... READ MORE
-
Real Estate
Have Dh500? Buy a share in Dubai real estate
Lowest ever price to invest in Dubai real estate — same price... READ MORE
-
Aviation
Kuwait to resume commercial flights with India on ...
The decision to resume flights was first announced last month. READ MORE
Jobs
Jobs alert: RTA hiring UAE citizens, expats; salary up to Dh50,000
5 September 2021
Government
UAE 'green visa' holders can sponsor sons till they are 25
5 September 2021
Year of the 50th
New UAE visa reforms: All we know so far
5 September 2021
Year of the 50th
UAE Projects of the 50: First set of plans revealed
5 September 2021
News
UAE: Now, no need to submit documents to open a bank account