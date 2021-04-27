- EVENTS
Covid-19: Philippines, Cambodia ban travellers from India
Entry ban in the Philippines to be effective from April 29 to May 14
The Philippines will ban travellers coming from India to prevent the spread of a new variant blamed for a huge surge in cases in the South Asian nation, a senior official said on Tuesday.
Travellers coming from India or those with travel history to that country within the last 14 days before arrival will be banned from entering the Philippines from April 29 to May 14, Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement.
Nearby Cambodia also announced a similar ban, effective from Thursday, to also cover people who have been to India as far back as three weeks. Both Cambodia and the Philippines have seen big jumps in case numbers in recent weeks.
