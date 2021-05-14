Covid-19: Philippines bans travellers from UAE, Oman

Filed on May 14, 2021 | Last updated on May 14, 2021 at 02.26 pm

The new rule covers all other passengers "with travel history to these two countries within the last 14 days preceding arrival".

All travellers from the UAE and Oman will not be allowed entry into the Philippines starting tomorrow (12.01am, May 15) until May 31 , presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said on Thursday.

The new rule also covers all other passengers “with travel history to these two countries within the last fourteen (14) days preceding arrival”.

The latest travel ban came as the Philippines extended all existing restrictions on flights coming from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka until May 31.

In a social media post shared on Thursday, Roque said the decision was taken upon the recommendation of the Department of Health and the Department of Foreign Affairs.

“Passengers already in transit from the abovementioned countries and all those who have been to the same within 14 days immediately preceding arrival to the Philippines, who arrive before 0001H of May 15, 2021, shall not be subject to the above restriction, but shall nevertheless be required to undergo stricter quarantine and testing protocols, i.e. the observation of a fourteen-day facility-based quarantine period upon arrival, notwithstanding a negative Reverse Transcription - Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) result,” Roque added.

“The Department of Transportation should ensure that airlines are directed not to allow the boarding of passengers who are prohibited from entering the country pursuant to travel restrictions imposed by the Office of the President and IATF resolutions except if they are part of the repatriation efforts of the national government.”