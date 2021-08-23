Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: Philippines approves emergency use of Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine

Reuters/Manila
Filed on August 23, 2021
Photo: Reuters

It is the ninth Covid-19 vaccine to be rolled out in the country.


The Philippines has approved the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine, the country's vaccine procurement chief said on Monday, making it among the first countries in Asia to approve the single-dose vaccine.

The approval by the Philippines' food and drug agency will allow the country to follow up its order for 10 million doses, Carlito Galvez, a retired general who handles the government's vaccine procurement, told a news conference.

The government expects vaccine manufacturers to increase deliveries in September and October, Galvez said.

Mongolia and Kazakhstan have approved Sputnik Light, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Institute.

Sputnik Light is the ninth Covid-19 vaccine approved by the Philippines, along with vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and China's Sinovac and Sinopharm.

ALSO READ:

>> Covid vaccine: Russia says single-dose Sputnik Light 93.5% effective in Paraguay

>> Covid-19: 100,000 UAE-made Hayat-Vax vaccines arrive in Philippines

Philippine authorities have said the vaccine rollout is key to the recovery of the Southeast Asian country's economy. The Philippines was one of the fastest growing economies in Asia before the pandemic, but contracted by a record 9.6 per cent in 2020.

The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated 17.26 million people, leaving much of its 110 million population vulnerable to the highly contagious Delta variant.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210802&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210809841&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 