Covid-19: Pfizer vaccine for all aged 12 and above at SEHA drive-through centers in UAE

Last week, the UAE had approved administering Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children aged between 12 and 15 years.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to fight Covid-19 coronavirus will now be available at all SEHA centers in the UAE for individuals aged 12 and above.

The vaccine will be available at all Covid-19 drive-through service centers as well as vaccination centers across the country.

“Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines are now being administered across 60 centers in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Those as young as 12 years old can receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while the Sinopharm vaccine is only available to those over the age of 16,” the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) said.

Those exempt from the receiving the vaccine include those who are currently or have recently been infected with Covid-19, volunteers in Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials, pregnant women, people vaccinated outside of the country, those who have severe allergies to vaccines or vaccine components, and members of the community with diseases proven to interact negatively with the vaccine.

And Gems Education on Wednesday announced that students aged 12 and above can book vaccine appointments via its schools.

A couple of days back, a top official had said that vaccination shots would facilitated a “gradual return” of students to schools during the next academic year.