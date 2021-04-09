- EVENTS
Covid-19: Pfizer seeks vaccine authorisation for 12-15 year olds
Company plans to make similar requests to other regulatory authorities worldwide.
Pfizer-BioNTech asked for authorisation Friday to use their Covid-19 vaccine on 12-15 year olds in the United States.
The companies said in a statement that they plan to make similar requests to other regulatory authorities worldwide in coming days.
US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and BioNTech, a smaller German biotech firm, joined forces on April 9, 2020, as the world reeled from the pandemic, with deaths soaring and nations under lockdown.
BioNTech/Pfizer and US pharmaceutical giant Moderna were the first in the world to market vaccines using the pioneering messenger RNA process.
