Covid-19: 'People without vaccine or immunity will have limited work options in Russia'
The reality is such that discrimination will inevitably set in: Kremlin spokesman
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that people who were not vaccinated against Covid-19 or did not have immunity would be unable to work in all workplaces in Russia and that those people could be discriminated against.
“The reality is such that discrimination will inevitably set in. People without vaccination or immunity will not be able to work everywhere. It is not possible. It will pose a threat to those around them,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
President Vladimir Putin warned on Monday that the coronavirus situation in some Russian regions was getting worse as authorities began promoting the idea of regular revaccinations to try to halt a surge in new cases.
Russia reported 546 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, the most confirmed in a single day since February, and 16,715 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the continuation of a dramatic rise authorities have blamed on the new Delta variant.
The authorities are trying to coax and compel people to get vaccinated, offering those who do the chance to win new cars and flats, while threatening others who don’t with loss of earnings and dismissal.
The Kremlin on Friday blamed the increase in cases on people’s reluctance to have vaccinations and “nihilism”.
Russia has approved four domestically-made vaccines and sold its flagship Sputnik V vaccine to many foreign countries.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 2,167 Covid-19 cases, 2,102...
The new cases were detected through 274,675 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Nipah virus deadlier than Covid-19 found in two...
India has experienced four NiV outbreaks over the past 20 years. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: Now, book UAE-made Hayat-Vax jab...
The UAE’s Hayat-Vax is the same Sinopharm vaccine that was... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Duterte threatens arrest for Filipinos who refuse ...
Tells them to leave country if they would not cooperate with the... READ MORE
-
News
38-year-old Indian expat gets UAE golden visa
Shah, who has worked in over 30 countries, has been in the UAE for... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Abu Dhabi starts offering vaccines to...
Holders of expired residency or entry visas are also eligible for... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 2,167 Covid-19 cases, 2,102...
The new cases were detected through 274,675 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: Now, book UAE-made Hayat-Vax jab...
The UAE’s Hayat-Vax is the same Sinopharm vaccine that was... READ MORE